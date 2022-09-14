The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe is a retro hybrid SUV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The country's most-popular plug-in hybrid is going retro.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show is a new entry-level version of the electrified SUV.

The Wrangler 4xe's powertrain combines a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, electric drive motor and battery to provide 375 horsepower 21 miles of all-electric range before the gas engine kicks in and an EPA rating equivalent to 49 mpg for a typical driver who starts the day with a full charge.

It was the best-selling lug-in hybrid in the U.S. through the first half of this year.

The Willys name hearkens back to the original World War 2-era Jeeps and denotes a package that includes heritage badging, a black grille and wheels, plus a host of mechanical upgrades.

They include a lifted suspension that gives it 10.1 inches of ground clearance, protective rock rails and heavy-duty Dana 44 axles.

The changes allow the vehicle to ford through up to 30 inches of water and earn it Jeep's Trail Rated designation, denoting it as an extreme off-roader.

"Jeep Wrangler 4xe customers looking for the ultimate combination of capability and electrification, with a vintage twist, can now have it in the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, said.

Pricing starts at $55,590, which will make it the lowest-priced Wrangler 4xe trim, but the Ohio-built currently qualifies for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit that further reduces that.

Jeep also unveiled a 30th anniversary version of the Grand Cherokee SUV, which originally debuted in 1993.

The 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe, but it has 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 MPG-equivalent rating.

Along with blacked-out trim, commemorative badging. and body color fascia, sills and wheel flares, the $4,700 package available on the base $59,495 Grand Cherokee 4xe includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, navigation and a 360-degree camera system.