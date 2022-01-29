The 2023 Ford Mustang GT3 proves V8 muscle cars aren't dead yet

Ford has a new Mustang coming in 2023 … for the track.

The blue oval brand has announced it is developing a new production-based race car for IMSA and international sports car racing.

The big-wing coupe, teased in an image showing it under a cover, will be powered by a version of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 currently featured in the Mustang GT and will be built to meet the specifications of the GT3 class. This will allow it to race in a variety of events around the world, including the Daytona and Le Mans 24 hour races. Details remain as under wraps as the car, but it will be built in partnership with the Multimatic and M Sport racing outfits.

The new Mustang will face off with vehicles from the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and the recently revealed mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Z06.R GT3, setting up an American rivalry between two very different cars.

Ford also said it will continue to offer a Mustang GT4 customer car for racing in lower classes, as it does now. This all points to the likelihood that an all-new Mustang street car will be launched for the 2024 model year, with prototypes having recently been spotted on the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford hasn't publicly confirmed anything about the next-generation Mustang, but reportedly told dealers it will be offered with a hybrid powertrain, while the use of the V8 in the race cars all but ensures that there will be models with eight pistons popping even as electrification is added to the mix.