Ford Mustang tops the 2021 Made in America Auto Index

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high performance Mustangs that dates back to 1969 and very different than the brand's other "Mach" model, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The most-American car is about as American as they get.

The Ford Mustang V8 is built in Flat Rock, Michigan.

The Ford Mustang V8 is built in Flat Rock, Michigan. (Ford)

The V8-powered Ford Mustang GT with manual transmission has topped the Kogod School of Business' Made in America Auto Index for 2021.

The study combines several factors, including assembly and company headquarters location and the percentage of domestic parts content, which counts both U.S. and Canadian sourced components under trade definitions.

The Michigan-built Mustang takes over the top spot from the Ford Ranger, which is also built in the state, but dropped to 16th due to a reduction in domestic content from 70 percent to 45 percent, according to the report.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible are manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible are manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Chevrolet)

The Mustang was followed by the made in Kentucky Chevrolet Corvette and the Tesla Model 3, which hails from California and had three models tie for the position.

All of the Tesla Model 3s sold in the U.S. are built in Fremont, Calif., but Tesla also manufactures it in China.

All of the Tesla Model 3s sold in the U.S. are built in Fremont, Calif., but Tesla also manufactures it in China. (Tesla)

Ford's new Bronco with the 2.7-liter V6 and automatic transmission, which is built alongside the Ranger, finished fourth, while several Ford, GM and Tesla models tied for fifth.

A total of 21 models filled out the top 10, with the automatic transmission-equipped Mustang GT tying for 10th.

The Kogod study differs in methodology from the Cars.com American-Made Index, which also saw the Ranger drop from the top spot, down to 28th position.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos