2023 Chrysler 300C unveiled as brand’s last Hemi V8-powered car

The Chrysler 300 will be doing a smoky burnout as it rides off into the sunset.

The automaker has announced that the 300 will be discontinued at the end of the 2023 model year and is sending it off with the most powerful version ever.

The limited edition 2023 300C sees the return of the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 to the model for the first time since the 300C SRT8 of 2014.

The full-size sedan shares its platform with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which are also entering their last year of production before the plant that builds them is retooled for a new product.

Chrysler has announced plans to become an all-electric brand by 2028 with its first EV set to debut in 2024.

The V8 is now rated at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, up from 470 hp/470 lb-ft. It can accelerate the 300C to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds on its way to covering a quarter mile in 12.4 seconds and hitting a top speed of 160 mph.

The car has also been improved with a high performance Brembo brake calipers, a standard computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and a set of 20-inch wheels with high performance all-season tires.

The 300C will be available only in white, black and red paint colors, all featuring unique 300C grille and decklid badges. Inside, it features black leather seats and silver stitching throughout the cabin.

Chrysler is only building 2,000 for the U.S. at a base price of $56,595, with an additional 200 earmarked for Canada. Deliveries are scheduled to begin next spring.

The 300 traces its roots back to 1955 when it debuted as the most powerful full-size sedan in the world with a 300 hp V8 and the name continued to be used on several versions until 1971 before returning in 1999.

The 2023 300 will also be offered with the carryover 292 hp V6 and 363 hp 5.7-liter V8 engine options starting at around $35,000.