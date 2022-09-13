Expand / Collapse search
Chrysler
Published

2023 Chrysler 300C unveiled as brand’s last Hemi V8-powered car

Most powerful Chrysler ever will be limited to 2,000 cars

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chrysler 300C unveiled as brand’s last Hemi V8-powered car

End of the road for the sport sedan.

DETROIT – The Chrysler 300 will be doing a smoky burnout as it rides off into the sunset.

The automaker has announced that the 300 will be discontinued at the end of the 2023 model year and is sending it off with the most powerful version ever.

The limited edition 2023 300C sees the return of the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 to the model for the first time since the 300C SRT8 of 2014.

The full-size sedan shares its platform with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, which are also entering their last year of production before the plant that builds them is retooled for a new product.

The 2023 300C will be limited to 2,000 cars in the U.S.

Chrysler has announced plans to become an all-electric brand by 2028 with its first EV set to debut in 2024.

The 300C's 6.4-liter V8 is rated at 485 horsepower.

The V8 is now rated at 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque, up from 470 hp/470 lb-ft. It can accelerate the 300C to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds on its way to covering a quarter mile in 12.4 seconds and hitting a top speed of 160 mph.

The 2014 300 SRT8 was the last 300 with a 6.4-liter V8.

The car has also been improved with a high performance Brembo brake calipers, a standard computer-controlled adaptive suspension system and a set of 20-inch wheels with high performance all-season tires.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C will be offered only in white, black and red.

The 300C will be available only in white, black and red paint colors, all featuring unique 300C grille and decklid badges. Inside, it features black leather seats and silver stitching throughout the cabin.

The 300C interior features black leather upholstery and silver stitching.

Chrysler is only building 2,000 for the U.S. at a base price of $56,595, with an additional 200 earmarked for Canada. Deliveries are scheduled to begin next spring.

The 1955 300 was the most powerful full-size sedan in the world with a 300 horsepower V8.

The 300 traces its roots back to 1955 when it debuted as the most powerful full-size sedan in the world with a 300 hp V8 and the name continued to be used on several versions until 1971 before returning in 1999.

The 2023 300 will also be offered with the carryover 292 hp V6 and 363 hp 5.7-liter V8 engine options starting at around $35,000.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.