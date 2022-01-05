Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chrysler
Published

Chrysler Airflow resurrected as electric SUV

Chrysler plans to go all-electric by 2028

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Video

Test drive: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD is the brand's first all-wheel-drive minivan since 2004. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu puts it to the test in the snow.

Chrysler is going with the flow into the future.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept has an estimated driving range of 350-400 miles per charge.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept has an estimated driving range of 350-400 miles per charge. (Chrysler)

The luxury automaker has reveled the Chrysler Airflow Concept, an all-electric SUV that resurrects the name of one of its most iconic models and previews a model that will launch in 2025 as begins the transition to an all-electric lineup by 2028.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with a 400 hp all-wheel-drive system.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with a 400 hp all-wheel-drive system. (Chrysler)

The Airflow Concept is about the size of a Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E and features an all-wheel-drive system with around 400 horsepower and an estimated driving range of 350-400 miles between charges.

Chrysler Airflow Concept cabin has digital displays for the front and rear passengers.

Chrysler Airflow Concept cabin has digital displays for the front and rear passengers. (Chrysler)

Chrysler says the car will be equipped with a Level 3 automated driving system, which will allow for hands-free driving under certain conditions. It also features an infotainment system with an array of digital displays for both the front and rear seating areas and cameras for each passenger that can be used for video conferencing.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept will have Level 3 autonomous driving capability.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept will have Level 3 autonomous driving capability. (Chrysler)

A targeted price has not been announced. Chrysler currently offers two model lines, the 300 sedan and Pacifica/Voyager minivan, the latter of which is available as a plug-in hybrid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 1934 Chrysler Airflow featured cutting edge aerodynamics.

The 1934 Chrysler Airflow featured cutting edge aerodynamics. (Getty Images)

The original Airflow of 1934 was designed with cutting edge aerodynamics for the era and is considered one of the most significant vehicles ever built.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos