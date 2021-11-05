2022 Toyota Tundra pickup: Here's how much it costs

Toyota wants to save you a $20.

The starting price for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup has been revealed at $37,645, which is $20 less than the benchmark Ford F-150 in the closest configuration.

The entry-level two-wheel-drive Tundra SR Double Cab has a 6.5-foot bed and 348 hp/405 lb-ft turbocharged V6, while an F-150 XL SuperCab’s similarly-sized engine is rated at 400 hp/500 lb-ft.

The Tundra also equals the F-150’s EPA combined fuel economy rating of 20 mpg, while higher trims starting with the SR5 get a 398 hp version of the V6.

WINNER: TOYOTA TUNDRA NAMED TRUCK OF TEXAS

Swapping to the F-150’s 325 hp/400 lb-ft 2.7-liter V6 drops the price to $36,266 and improves the fuel economy to 22 mpg.

The highest-priced Tundra that will be available when it hits showrooms in the coming weeks will be the 4x4 1794 Edition CrewMax luxury model that starts at $62,715.

Toyota will be adding an optional hybrid version of the V6 next spring rated at 439 hp/583 lb-ft that’s expected to be more fuel efficient than the less powerful non-hybrid engine and will be standard on a TRD Pro off-road model that has not yet been priced.