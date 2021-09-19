2022 Toyota Tundra unveiled with huge hybrid power and in-your-face styling

The Toyota Tundra is getting a tough look for 2022 and a truckload of tech to go with it.

The all-new pickup that debuted on Sunday night marks the first full redesign of the full-size truck since 2007 and it features a much boxier, in-your-face style than the outgoing model.

Among the most significant updates are the switch from a leaf-spring rear suspension to one that uses coil springs like the Ram 1500 for improved ride comfort and handling along with the first hybrid option offered on the Tundra.

The Tundra will be available in two-door Double Cab and four-door CrewMax versions, the former with a choice of a 6.5-foot bed or an 8.1-foot bed and the latter with a 5.5-foot bed or 6.5-foot bed. The familiar range of SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro trim levels are all set to return.

The Tundra is dropping its V8 engine in favor of two 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged i-Force V6 powertrains that are both more powerful than it. The standard i-Force is rated at 389 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque, while the i-Force Max adds an electric motor between it and the 10-speed transmission that boosts output to 437 hp and 583 lb-ft. That outguns the similar setup currently offered in the Ford F-150 Powerboost, which is rated at 430 hp and 570, but the Tundra’s powertrain can’t double as an on-site generator like the F-150’s.

Toyota says i-Force Max trucks will be able to operate in all-electric mode for short distances up to 18 mph, above which the engine stays fully engaged. Fuel economy estimates have not been revealed, but the i-Force delivers a top tow rating of 12,000 pounds in the SR5 Double Cab with rear-wheel-drive and the 6.5-foot bed and the i-Force Max maxes out at 11,500 pounds.

All Tundras come standard with the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense package of electronic driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, collision avoidance steering assist, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure prevention.

The new-look interior combines blocky shapes and lots of physical with an available digital instrument cluster and giant 14.1-inch infotainment system display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration that replaces the standard eight-inch unit. A 360-degree camera can be equipped on some trims that provides overhead views for parking and towing plus off-road views in the TRD Pro.

The TRD Pro rides on high performance Fox shock absorbers and gets unique styling; a 1.1-inch front body lift; skid plates; a specially-engineered red front stabilizer bar; Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select traction control and CRAWL control low-speed cruise control; and a set of all-terrain tires.

Height-adjustable, load-leveling rear air springs and an adaptive suspension system will be available on certain model, as will a panoramic sunroof to go with the Tundra’s signature power roll-down rear window, which carries on in the new truck.

A clever new convenience feature are buttons located on the sides of the truck that release the tailgate while you're out of the way.

The Tundra is the distant fourth-best selling full-size pickup in the U.S., moving only about 115,000 annually, due in part to production capacity restraints at its San Antonio factory. Full pricing for the 2022 model will be released closer to when it goes on sale later this year.