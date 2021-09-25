Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR Truck Series racer debuts with updated styling

Camping World Truck Series trucks getting a new look for 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Trucks Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers enters The Fox Garage to talk about the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

And then there were two … 2022 NASCAR Truck Series pickups.

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR race vehicle introduction

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR race vehicle introduction ( )

The updated Toyota Tundra racing truck has been revealed following Friday's unveiling of the 2022 Ford F-150.

(Toyota)

Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet are all redesigning their pickups to more closely resemble the production models, with the rules allowing for new front and rear end designs and a switch to composite hoods and tails.

(Toyota)

The Tundra, which is mechanically dissimilar to the production truck, has been styled after the all-new 2022 Tundra TRD Pro off-road trim, which was revealed earlier in the week and will be on sale before the end of this year.

Chevrolet is expected to take the wraps off of its updated Silverado-based truck soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new Truck Series trucks will make their racing debut at Daytona next February.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos