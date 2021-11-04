2022 Toyota Tundra named Truck of Texas

Root, root, root for the home team?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup has been named Truck of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA).

The all-new truck took the title from the Ram 1500, which has held it for three years straight.

The Tundra is built at Toyota's factory in San Antonio and the automaker's North American headquarters is located in Plano. Ford and GM declined to provide pickups for the competition this year.

The recently introduced Jeep Grand Wagoneer took top honors in the SUV category, which was won by the Dodge Durango last year.

"At the end of the day, our members were duly impressed by the updates and technological advancements included in both the 2022 Tundra and the reborn Grand Wagoneer; both were equally capable on the road course and dirt circuit," TAWA President Kristin Shaw said.

The Ram 1500 did win the Off-Road, Full-Size and Luxury pickup categories while the unibody Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup was named SUV of the year.

Additional winners included the Jeep Grand Cherokee L (Mid-size SUV), Jeep Wagoneer (Full-size SUV), Genesis GV70 (Mid-size Luxury SUV), Grand Wagoneer Series III (Full-size Luxury SUV), Nissan Frontier (Mid-size Pickup), Ram 2500 Power Wagon (Heavy Duty Pickup) and Jeep Wrangler 4xe (Green Vehicle).