Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GMC
Published

2022 GMC Sierra pickup to feature hands-free driving system that can tow

Super Cruise will be capable of steering a truck with a trailer

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The views are good from the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 pickupVideo

The views are good from the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 pickup

You can live the high life in GMC's new jacked-up, off-road truck, which is loaded with plenty of tech and clever features, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Using a pickup to tow a trailer often requires a steady hand on the wheel, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

Super Cruise indicates that it is operational with a green light bar on the steering wheel

Super Cruise indicates that it is operational with a green light bar on the steering wheel (GMC)

GMC has announced that the upcoming 2022 Sierra Denali will be the brand’s first model available with General Motors’ Super Cruise driving aid, which allows for hands-free driving. The system will be capable of controlling the vehicle on the highway with a trailer attached.

The Sierra 1500 Denali can tow up to 

The Sierra 1500 Denali can tow up to 

The feature is only offered on Cadillac models, including the 2021 Escalade, which is based on the same platform as the Sierra, but will be added to other nameplates in the coming years starting with next summer’s Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

It will also be an option on the all-electric 2022 GMC HUMMER EV pickup, but the new Sierra will be an evolution of the current internal combustion engine model. Further details on the redesigned model haven’t been released, but a teaser image reveals that it has an updated dashboard and digital instrument cluster.

Super Cruise uses facial recognition technology to make sure that a driver keeps their eyes on the road as it controls the speed and steers the vehicle within a lane on specially-mapped highways it is compatible with. GM will add lane-changing and other functions as the software becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos