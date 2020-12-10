2022 GMC Sierra pickup to feature hands-free driving system that can tow

Using a pickup to tow a trailer often requires a steady hand on the wheel, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

GMC has announced that the upcoming 2022 Sierra Denali will be the brand’s first model available with General Motors’ Super Cruise driving aid, which allows for hands-free driving. The system will be capable of controlling the vehicle on the highway with a trailer attached.

The feature is only offered on Cadillac models, including the 2021 Escalade, which is based on the same platform as the Sierra, but will be added to other nameplates in the coming years starting with next summer’s Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

It will also be an option on the all-electric 2022 GMC HUMMER EV pickup, but the new Sierra will be an evolution of the current internal combustion engine model. Further details on the redesigned model haven’t been released, but a teaser image reveals that it has an updated dashboard and digital instrument cluster.

Super Cruise uses facial recognition technology to make sure that a driver keeps their eyes on the road as it controls the speed and steers the vehicle within a lane on specially-mapped highways it is compatible with. GM will add lane-changing and other functions as the software becomes available.

