2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup revealed with hybrid power and $19,995 price

The most affordable Ford is now a pickup.

The 2022 Maverick is an all-new compact pickup launching this fall with a standard hybrid powertrain that’s good for 40 mpg city and 37 mpg combined at a starting price of $19,995, or $21,490 after mandatory shipping charges are added in. That makes it $150 cheaper than the EcoSport subcompact SUV, which recently had its base price increased above $20K.

The Maverick fits into the Ford pickup lineup below the Ranger and is built on the same basic unibody platform as the Bronco Sport and Escape. The hybrid model is rated at 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque and only available with front-wheel-drive, while an all-wheel-drive version powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque will also be offered.

Both have 4.5-foot bed with a payload capacity of 1,500 pounds and a four-door cabin that’s a little roomier than the Ranger’s. The hybrid can tow up to 2,000 pounds while the all-wheel-drive model can be equipped with a towing package that can handle 4,000 pounds.

The Mexican-made Maverick will be offered in XL, XLT and Lariat trims. An FX4 off-road package can be added to the last two of those that includes all-terrain tires, a specially tuned suspension, underbody protection, hill descent and a traction control system with extra terrain settings.

The bed has a liner with various tie-downs, screw holes and wood plank slots for custom cargo configurations, plus accessible 12 volt wiring, an optional 110 v outlet and cubby compartments on XLT and Lariat models.

Inside, there is a storage area under the rear bench seat that’s tall enough to fit a volleyball and a slot at the rear of the center console that can accommodate swappable accessories like cupholders, bag hooks and a trash bin.

The Maverick has standard emergency brakes and Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver aid package is available with adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist and other features.

Ford expects it to appeal to current car and small SUV owners looking for a vehicle with more versatility and durability and will competing for them with the even smaller upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Reservations are for the Maverick are now being accepted with deliveries scheduled to begin this fall.

