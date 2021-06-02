Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup to be revealed June 8

Will be smaller than Ford Ranger

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco SportVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a crossover inspired by the original Bronco that's ready for adventure, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Ford is putting its brand on a Maverick.

Disguised prototypes of what is likely the Maverick have been spotted being tested on public roads.

Disguised prototypes of what is likely the Maverick have been spotted being tested on public roads. (KGP Photography/Ford (composite by Fox News Autos))

The automaker has confirmed that it is resurrecting the model name on an all-new compact pickup smaller than the Ranger.

Full details the vehicle have not been released, but it will debut on June 8 through a campaign staring actress Gabrielle Union, who was shown sitting in the truck in cropped teaser images accompanying the announcement.

Gabrielle Union will help unveil the Ford Maverick pickup on June 8.

Gabrielle Union will help unveil the Ford Maverick pickup on June 8. (Ford)

The Maverick name was previously used on a compact car sold in the U.S. from 1970 to 1977 and was also the name of European versions of the Ford Escape SUV from 2011 to 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Industry rumors and leaked images suggest that it will be built on a version of the platform used by the current Escape and Bronco Sport and built alongside them at Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico, factory.

The Maverick announcement comes on the heels of Ford's reveal of the F-150 Lightning, but there's no indication from the new images that the Maverick will be following in its all-electric footsteps.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos