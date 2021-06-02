2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup to be revealed June 8

Ford is putting its brand on a Maverick.

The automaker has confirmed that it is resurrecting the model name on an all-new compact pickup smaller than the Ranger.

Full details the vehicle have not been released, but it will debut on June 8 through a campaign staring actress Gabrielle Union, who was shown sitting in the truck in cropped teaser images accompanying the announcement.

The Maverick name was previously used on a compact car sold in the U.S. from 1970 to 1977 and was also the name of European versions of the Ford Escape SUV from 2011 to 2016.

Industry rumors and leaked images suggest that it will be built on a version of the platform used by the current Escape and Bronco Sport and built alongside them at Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico, factory.

The Maverick announcement comes on the heels of Ford's reveal of the F-150 Lightning, but there's no indication from the new images that the Maverick will be following in its all-electric footsteps.