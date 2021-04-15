Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup revealed with clever covered bed

Hyundai is big its new small pickup.

The automaker has taken the wraps off of the upcoming Alabama-built Santa Cruz compact pickup, which goes on sale this summer.

The unibody-based model is about a foot shorter than most current small pickups and roughly the same length as a Hyundai Palisade SUV.

The four-door has a four-foot bed that extends to six feet with the tailgate down and features a storage bin under the floor and a built-in lockable tonneau cover.

The Santa Cruz comes standard with front-wheel-drive, but all-wheel-drive is available along with the choice of either a 180 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 180 lb-ft of torque or 275 hp turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 310 lb-ft.

Both are matched to eight-speed automatic transmissions and the all-wheel-drive versions have towing capacities of 3,500 pounds and 5,000 pounds, respectively.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are included, while adaptive cruise control, Hyundai's lane-centering Highway Driving Assist, a blind-spot monitor and a 360-degree camera are among the optional driver aids.

The Santa Cruz will be the smallest pickup in the U.S. when it goes on sale, but will likely be facing close competition soon after when Ford launches a compact model expected to be called the Maverick later in the year.

Hyundai will be launching a reservation system for the Santa Cruz in late April, while official fuel economy and pricing will be announced closer to when production begins in June.