Ford Ranger pickup tops 2020 Made in America Auto Index

The current Ford Ranger was born overseas, but has been naturalized to become the most-American vehicle, according to a new report.

The latest Kogod School of Business Made in America Auto Index of cars and trucks has placed the 2020 edition of the midsize pickup ahead of the Chevrolet Camaro (with automatic transmission) in second and a third-place tie between the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette and gasoline-powered Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon pickups on the annually updated list.

Produced at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, the Ranger was introduced in the U.S. for the 2019 model year is a re-engineered version of a truck Ford launched in foreign markets in 2012.

FORD RANGER TREMOR IS A LITTLE RUMBLER

The study index combines several factors, including assembly and company headquarters location and the percentage of domestic parts content, which includes U.S. and Canadian sourced components.

According to the report, Ford’s shift of Ranger engine supplies from Mexico to its Cleveland Engine Plant in Ohio gave it an overall domestic parts content of 70 percent that pushed it to the top.

The Ranger also led the Cars.com American-Made Index for 2020, which uses a different formula with similar data that placed it ahead of the Jeep Cherokee and Tesla Model S.

Ford is expected to introduce an all-new Ranger next year that will also be built at the Michigan Assembly Plant.

