The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the world's-quickest off-road station wagon

Wagons whoa!

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo revealed this week is a station wagony addition to the automaker's electric car lineup.

It's basically the same as the Taycan sedan launched last year, but with a long roof and upright hatchback that's oh so close to Family Truckster territory and provides improved headroom and cargo space.

You can even get it in a Mamba Green color that's not too far off the movie car's if you squint, but don't go looking for wood paneling on the options list.

The Taycan Cross Turismo will be available in a range of four models when it hits showrooms this summer: The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo all equipped with standard all-wheel-drive, computer-controlled air suspension systems and horsepower ratings 375 hp, 482 hp, 616 hp and 616 hp respectively.

Each version also has an overboost function that can crank up the power for short bursts to 496 hp, 562 hp, 670 hp and 750 hp. The last of those is accompanied by a 0-60 mph sprint in that takes just 2.7 seconds, which is quicker than any wagon in the world, not that there are many left.

The Taycan Cross Turismos haven't been rated for range, yet, but the Taycan sedans can officially cover 192 to 227 miles between charges, depending on the model, and often go much farther in real-world tests.

Other differences between the sedan and Cross Turismo include the latter's .8-inch higher ride height and available off-road package that adds large black plastic fender flares, an additional .8-inch of adjustable ground clearance courtesy of its electronic suspension and a specially tuned Gravel traction and stability control mode for slippery unpaved surfaces.

Prices start at $92,250 for a Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and can run well over $200,000 for a loaded Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.