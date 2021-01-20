Low-priced Porsche Taycan electric sedan launched to take on Tesla Model S

Porsche has introduced a new entry-level version of its Taycan electric sedan that better competes with the Tesla Model S on price.

The first rear-wheel-drive Taycan offered in the U.S. starts at $79,990 but is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit that brings that to $72,400, while the cheapest Model S lists for $69,420.

The Taycan comes standard with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery, but can also be ordered with a larger 93.4-kilowatt-hour pack, both of which can be charged to 80 percent in about 22.5 minutes at one of Porsche's high-speed charging stations.

The EPA range ratings have not been released, but the all-wheel-drive $103,800 Taycan 4S is rated at 199 miles and 227 miles with the same two batteries. The all-wheel-drive $69,420 version of the Model S is rated at 402 miles, but several independent tests have suggested that the Porsche is underrated compared to real-world usage due to the use of a testing protocol that's different than Tesla's.

The Taycan borrows its single 402 horsepower motor from the 4S and can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 143 mph. A computer-controlled suspension is standard and an adjustable air suspension is available, which can lower the car at speed to make it more aerodynamically efficient.

Porsche sold 20,015 Taycans globally in 2020 and the order books are now open for the entry-level Taycan with deliveries planned to begin this spring.