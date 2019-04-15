Wagon Queen Family Truckster replica sold for six figures

Someone is ready for a retro road trip.

A replica of the Wagon Queen Family Truckster from the classic comedy “Vacation” was auctioned this past weekend for $100,100.

The wood-paneled green machine crossed the block at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach event.

It’s based on a 1981 Ford LTD rather than a 1979 Country Squire, like the movie car was, but is an otherwise convincing recreation that includes Wagon Queen badging and offensive graffiti on the rear fender.

The price paid was pretty remarkable, considering a car purported to be one of the five that were built for the film received a high bid of just $35,000 at a 2013 Mecum Auctions event. That car’s authenticity was not confirmed, but one that was definitely used in the making of the movie is on display at the Historic Auto Attractions museum in Roscoe, Ill., which might make for a good destination for the owner of the Barrett-Jackson car.

