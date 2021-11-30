Barely-driven 1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for $236,000

Buick is having a big year. Well, one old Buick is.

A string of rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle cars have been auctioned in recent months at prices over $200,000.

The latest example, which has just 759 miles on its odometer, was sold on the Bring A Trailer website Monday for $236,000, which is the second-highest price ever paid for the model. The all-time record was set in June at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction where an example driven just 8.7 miles went for $275,000.

Just 547 GNXs were sold at an original price of $29,290. All of the vehicles are painted black and powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 with over 300 hp that made them the quickest American cars of there era and second only to the Porsche 911 Turbo, according to Car and Driver testing.

Other sales this year included $215,000 for a 1,200-mile car, $206,000 for an 1,190-mile car and $205,000 for a 257-mile car sold in May that has probably appreciated significantly since then, based on market trends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the market may move again soon as bidding for a 936-mile car currently listed on Bring A Trailer had already reached $215,000 with six days to go at the time this story was published.