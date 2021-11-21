1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for near-record $206,000

A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with 1,190 miles on the odometer has been sold for a near-record $206,000.

The price paid for the black two-door was the second highest ever for a sale on the Bring A Trailer auction website and the latest to break the $200,000 mark.

The turbocharged V6-powered GNX was the quickest American car of its day and originally priced at $29,290. Just 547 were built during its single model year run.

The previous Bring A Trailer record was set in September when a 1,200-mile example sold for $215,000, while another 262-mile car went for $205,000 in May.

The all-time record for the model stands at $275,000, which was paid for one with just 8.7 miles on the odometer at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction in June.