1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for near-record $206,000

Only 547 of the rare muscle cars were built

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with 1,190 miles on the odometer has been sold for a near-record $206,000.

The price paid for the black two-door was the second highest ever for a sale on the Bring A Trailer auction website and the latest to break the $200,000 mark.

The turbocharged V6-powered GNX was the quickest American car of its day and originally priced at $29,290. Just 547 were built during its single model year run.

The previous Bring A Trailer record was set in September when a 1,200-mile example sold for $215,000, while another 262-mile car went for $205,000 in May.

The all-time record for the model stands at $275,000, which was paid for one with just 8.7 miles on the odometer at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction in June.

The GNX was an evolution of the Buick Grand National and featured a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 that was officially rated at 276 hp, but actually produced over 300 hp.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos