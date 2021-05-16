Expand / Collapse search
Rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle car driven just 262 miles sold for $205,000

One of just 547 built

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with just 261.3 miles on the odometer has been auctioned for $205,000, the second-highest price ever paid for the model.

The GNX was an evolution of the Buick Grand National and featured a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 officially rated at 276 hp, but suspected to put out much more, that made it one of the quickest cars in the world in its day.

Its 0-60 mph time, as tested by Car and Driver, was 4.6 seconds and bested only by the Porsche 911 Turbo's 4.5 second sprint.

Only 547 were built in collaboration with ASC/McLaren with a list price of $29,290 and one color option: black.

Not everyone took advantage of their performance, however, as ultra-low mileage versions like this one, which was sold on Bring A Trailer often show up for auction.

An example with just 8.5 miles on it was sold on the online auction site for $200,000 in 2019, while the final one ever built went for $220,000 at a Mecum Auctions event in 2017.

