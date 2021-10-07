Rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle set to break $215,000 auction record

Buckle up and get ready for what's sure to be a wild ride, muscle car auction fans.

Yet another low-mileage 1987 Buick GNX has been put up for sale on the Bring A Trailer website. The rare model, of which just 547 were built, has been skyrocketing in value in recent years.

The turbocharged V6-powered GNX was the quickest American car of its day and originally priced at $29,290, but can now sell for over $200,000.

An example driven 1,200 miles was sold in September for a Bring A Trailer record of $215,000. It was also the third-highest price ever paid for the model behind a $220,000 bid that the 547th car built went for at a Mecum auction in 2017 and the all-time record sale of $275,000 for one driven only 8.7 miles at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas event this June.

The one that's currently being offered is listed with 1,185 miles and has been in storage since 2011.

At the time this story was published, it already had one bid on it for $200,000, but there are six days left in the auction and bidding usually heats up as the deadline approaches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the case of the 1,200-mile car, the bids spiked from $136,000 to $215,000 in the final eight minutes, setting the stage for yet another frenzied battle that could drive the price of the latest one sky high.