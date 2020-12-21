Expand / Collapse search
UK convicts two men after 39 migrants found dead in truck

The temperatures in the truck reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

Two men have been convicted of killing 39 migrants who were found dead in a lorry container in Essex last year. 

Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica stood trial accused of the manslaughter of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays in October 2019. 

Temperatures in the unit had reached an "unbearable" 101 degrees Fahrenheit as the men, women and children, aged 15 to 44, were sealed inside for at least 12 hours, the court heard. 

This court artist sketch dated Oct. 6 shows Gheorghe Nica, left, and Eamonn Harrison, right, at the Old Bailey in London. (AP/Elizabeth Cook)

They had each paid about $17,000 to be smuggled into the UK and had desperately tried to raise the alarm as they suffocated inside the pitch-black refrigerated unit, which had been switched off, jurors were told. 

Following a 10-week trial at the Old Bailey, truck driver Harrison was found guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter, while organizer Nica was convicted of the same charges. 

They were also convicted of their part in the people-smuggling operation, along with lorry driver Christopher Kennedy, 24, and Valentin Calota, 38. 

