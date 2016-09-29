Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Russia says it would support 48-hour truce in Syria's Aleppo

By | Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of Civil Defense inspecting the cluster bombs in the Khan Sheikhoun neighborhood of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The U.S. and Russia escalated their war of words over Syria Thursday as government forces kept up their assault on Aleppo's rebel-held quarters and registered tenuous gains. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

In this photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of Civil Defense inspecting the cluster bombs in the Khan Sheikhoun neighborhood of Idlib, Syria, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The U.S. and Russia escalated their war of words over Syria Thursday as government forces kept up their assault on Aleppo's rebel-held quarters and registered tenuous gains. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) (The Associated Press)

MOSCOW – A top Russian diplomat says a United States' threat to halt cooperation with Russia in the Syria conflict constitutes an "emotional breakdown" and says Russia is willing to support a 48-hour cease-fire around Aleppo.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday rejected Washington's calls for a seven-day pause in hostilities, but said Russia is willing to support a 48-hour truce for humanitarian purposes.

Ryabkov's comments follow U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's warning that the U.S. will stop coordinating with Moscow unless Russian and Syrian attacks on Aleppo end.

Ryabkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying of the U.S. that "a certain emotional breakdown occurred."

He also reiterated Russia's stance that a seven-day pause in the Aleppo offensive would give militant groups time to regroup.