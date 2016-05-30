NATO urged to show stronger resolve on Russia, up spending

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

NATO's Parliamentary Assembly has urged alliance members to stand up to Russia's military assertiveness and to decide to better share the burden of collective defense when they hold a summit in July.

Assembly President, U.S. Congressman Michael R. Turner, on Monday said that "Russia's aggressiveness comes with a price," and urged the member countries to boost defense spending.

Some 250 parliamentarians from 28 NATO member countries and partners have gathered in a three-day session in the Albanian capital, Tirana, under tight security measures.

Terrorism, mass migration, the Ukraine crisis and Western Balkan security have been also debated during the session.