NATO urged to show stronger resolve on Russia, up spending

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    NATO's Parliamentary Assembly President, US Congressman Michael R. Turner speaks at the Spring session urging alliance members to show resolve to Russia's increased military assertiveness and better share the burden of collective defense at the July summit, in Tirana, Monday, May 30, 2016. Some 250 parliamentarians from 28 NATO-member countries and partners have gathered in a three-day session in the Albanian capital, Tirana under tight security measures.(AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    Image 3 of 3

    Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring session urging alliance members include the Western Balkans, especially Kosovo in its ranks to increase the regional and global security, in Tirana, Monday, May 30, 2016. Some 250 parliamentarians from 28 NATO-member countries and partners have gathered in a three-day session in the Albanian capital, Tirana under tight security measures.(AP Photo/Hektor Pustina) (The Associated Press)

TIRANA, Albania – NATO's Parliamentary Assembly has urged alliance members to stand up to Russia's military assertiveness and to decide to better share the burden of collective defense when they hold a summit in July.

Assembly President, U.S. Congressman Michael R. Turner, on Monday said that "Russia's aggressiveness comes with a price," and urged the member countries to boost defense spending.

Some 250 parliamentarians from 28 NATO member countries and partners have gathered in a three-day session in the Albanian capital, Tirana, under tight security measures.

Terrorism, mass migration, the Ukraine crisis and Western Balkan security have been also debated during the session.