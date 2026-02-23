Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mexico

Mexico violence sees dozens of military troops, criminals dead after cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was killed during shootout as Mexican military attempted to capture him

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' killed, Americans warned of escalating cartel violence Video

Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' killed, Americans warned of escalating cartel violence

Former Acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz discusses the death of notorious Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho' and the subsequent surge in cartel violence. Americans in Mexico are issued shelter-in-place orders as clashes intensify.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cartel violence that erupted across Mexico left 25 Mexican National Guard troops and more than two dozen criminal suspects among the dead following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, officials said Monday.

Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said the troops in Jalisco were killed in six separate attacks following the killing of Oseguera Cervantes during a shootout inside his home as the Mexican military attempted to capture him. He also said some 30 criminal suspects were killed in Jalisco and four others were killed in Michoacan.

García Harfuch added that a prison guard, an agent from the state prosecutor’s office and a woman whom he did not identify were also killed.

The U.S. provided intelligence support for the Mexican operation that resulted in the death of the cartel leader, who was known as "El Mencho."

DEATH TOLL RISES AFTER MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL LEADER KILLED IN US-BACKED OPERATION

Omar Garcia Harfuch speaking as President Claudia Sheinbaum watches

Mexican Security and Citizen Protection Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch speaks as President Claudia Sheinbaum looks on during her daily, morning news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, the day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said Monday that intelligence leading to the military operation came from a romantic partner of the crime boss, Reuters reported.

soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday. 

CARTELS OUTGUN POLICE: ROCKET LAUNCHERS SEIZED IN EL MENCHO RAID SPOTLIGHT CJNG FIREPOWER

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm Monday, and authorities said all of the more than 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states had been cleared.

The U.S. State Department said that its personnel in cities across Mexico would shelter in place Monday, urging U.S. citizens in many parts of Mexico to do the same.

Oseguera Cervantes was the leader of one of the largest narco-terrorist cartels in the country.

man's face in wanted poster

"El Mencho" was killed during a shootout as the Mexican military attempted to capture him in an operation in Jalisco on Sunday, Feb. 22., 2026. (Drug Enforcement Administration)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The criminal network was notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States, and staging brazen attacks against government officials who challenged it.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue