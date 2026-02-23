Mexico violence sees dozens of military troops, criminals dead after cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cartel violence that erupted across Mexico left 25 Mexican National Guard troops and more than two dozen criminal suspects among the dead following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, officials said Monday.

Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said the troops in Jalisco were killed in six separate attacks following the killing of Oseguera Cervantes during a shootout inside his home as the Mexican military attempted to capture him. He also said some 30 criminal suspects were killed in Jalisco and four others were killed in Michoacan.

García Harfuch added that a prison guard, an agent from the state prosecutor’s office and a woman whom he did not identify were also killed.

The U.S. provided intelligence support for the Mexican operation that resulted in the death of the cartel leader, who was known as "El Mencho."

Mexican Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said Monday that intelligence leading to the military operation came from a romantic partner of the crime boss, Reuters reported.

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm Monday, and authorities said all of the more than 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states had been cleared.

The U.S. State Department said that its personnel in cities across Mexico would shelter in place Monday, urging U.S. citizens in many parts of Mexico to do the same.

Oseguera Cervantes was the leader of one of the largest narco-terrorist cartels in the country.

The criminal network was notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States, and staging brazen attacks against government officials who challenged it.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.