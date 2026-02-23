Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Former UK ambassador to US arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador to the United States, was arrested in England on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, authorities said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said "officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office" at an address in north London and has been taken to a police station to be interviewed.

Police did not name Mandelson, in keeping with British police practice, but the suspect in the case has previously been identified as Mandelson.

Peter Mandelson holding cell phone outside his home

Peter Mandelson is seen outside his home in north west London, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (James Manning/PA via AP)

This is a developing news story check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

