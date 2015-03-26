McDonald's not so secret sauce: chef reveals how to make Big Mac at home (VIDEO)

Sometimes you just need a burger fix. A flame broiled, extra pickles, no onions, smothered in secret sauce fix.

But what do you do if there is no McDonald's in sight? Simply make yourself a double Big Mac at home.

McDonald's Canada Executive Chef Dan Coudreaut takes viewers through the journey of making a Big Mac at home via a new PR campaign to make the company seem more in touch with its fans.

In the video Coudreaut says that every ingredient used to make both the Big Mac and the special sauce can be found in any local grocery store.