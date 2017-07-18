Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Russia

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake, followed by several aftershocks above 5.0 magnitude, rocked the area near Russia’s Kamchatka Penisula Tuesday morning, triggering a brief tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 11:34 a.m. local time, with the epicenter west of Attu, the westernmost and largest island in the Near Islands group of Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands, roughly 1,400 miles east of Anchorage.

The earthquake was shallow, occurring only 6 miles below the seabed, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The Kamchatka branch of Russia's emergency situations ministry had warned that waves up to 1-2 feet high could reach the city of Nikolskoye, Reuters reported.

Waves later Monday were reported only 6 inches above tide at the sparsely populated Shemya, Alaska, site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had warned earlier that "hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles of the earthquake epicenter." But it later said that based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake had passed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.