Israel, Egypt coordinate reopening of Rafah Crossing in test before Gaza residents allowed through

Israel and Egypt conducted a test reopening of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Sunday.

Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which oversees humanitarian and civil efforts in Gaza, said the crossing will be open to the public starting Monday morning, but only in a limited capacity, allowing roughly 150 people per day to cross.

Those headed to the crossing will be picked up by buses and brought in organized groups, with each of them being cleared by Israeli intelligence.

Israeli forces will provide security for the crossings in coordination with Egypt and under the supervision of the European Union mission.

Return from Egypt for Gaza residents will only be allowed for those who left Gaza during the course of the war, and only after prior security clearance by Israel.

"The Rafah crossing has reopened for the movement of people only. Today, a pilot is underway to test and assess the operation of the crossing," COGAT said in a statement.

"The movement of residents in both directions, entry and exit to and from Gaza, is expected to begin tomorrow," the statement continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said last week that Israel agreed to the "limited reopening" of the crossing under President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

"As part of President Trump’s 20-point plan, Israel has agreed to a limited reopening of the Rafah Crossing for pedestrian passage only, subject to a full Israeli inspection mechanism," the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the reopening was contingent on the return of all living hostages and what it described as a "100 percent effort" by Hamas to locate and return the remains of all deceased hostages.

The remains of the final Israeli hostage, Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, were found by Israel and returned last week.

