Israel

Israel confirms recovery of last hostage's remains from Gaza

Ran Gvili confronted Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim before he was killed and taken to Gaza

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published | Updated
Israel on Monday confirmed that the remains of Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, have been recovered and returned home.

Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police officer from Meitar at the time of his death, was killed during fighting on Oct. 7, 2023, after confronting Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim and was later abducted to Gaza, according to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"Ran, with his broad shoulders and radiant smile, was all heart. A true friend, loved by everyone. He loved life, was a young man of deep values, always spoke at eye level, and carried a powerful yet calm presence," the group said.

Gvili is survived by his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, and his sister Shira, and extended family.

AMERICAN-ISRAELI IDF PLATOON COMMANDER KILLED IN BATTLE, BODY HELD IN GAZA, IDF SAYS

Israel Palestinians

People hold signs with a photo of Ran Gvili, who was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and whose body has been held in Gaza ever since, during a rally calling for his return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said following the completion of an identification process conducted by Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in coordination with police and military authorities, officials informed the Gvili family that their loved one’s remains had been identified and would be returned for burial.

The IDF expressed condolences to the family and said all hostages have now been returned from Gaza to Israel.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

