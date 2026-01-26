Israel confirms recovery of last hostage's remains from Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel on Monday confirmed that the remains of Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, have been recovered and returned home.

Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police officer from Meitar at the time of his death, was killed during fighting on Oct. 7, 2023, after confronting Hamas terrorists near Kibbutz Alumim and was later abducted to Gaza, according to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"Ran, with his broad shoulders and radiant smile, was all heart. A true friend, loved by everyone. He loved life, was a young man of deep values, always spoke at eye level, and carried a powerful yet calm presence," the group said.

Gvili is survived by his parents, Talik and Itzik, his brother Omri, and his sister Shira, and extended family.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said following the completion of an identification process conducted by Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in coordination with police and military authorities, officials informed the Gvili family that their loved one’s remains had been identified and would be returned for burial.

The IDF expressed condolences to the family and said all hostages have now been returned from Gaza to Israel.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.