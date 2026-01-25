Israel announces limited reopening of Rafah Crossing under Trump’s 20-point plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel said Sunday it has agreed to a limited reopening of the Rafah Crossing under President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said the crossing would reopen only for pedestrian traffic and would remain subject to a full Israeli inspection process.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the reopening was contingent on the return of all living hostages and what it described as a "100 percent effort" by Hamas to locate and return the remains of all deceased hostages.

"The IDF is currently conducting a focused operation to exhaust all of the intelligence that has been gathered in the effort to locate and return the fallen hostage, Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili, of blessed memory," the Prime Minister’s Office wrote. "Upon completion of this operation, and in accordance with what has been agreed upon with the US, Israel will open the Rafah Crossing."

"The State of Israel is committed to the return of Israeli hero Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili and will spare no effort to bring him home for a proper Jewish burial."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.