Middle East

Trump envoy warns Hamas of 'serious consequences' as administration launches Phase 2 of Gaza plan

Steve Witkoff announced Phase 2 of Gaza plan involving technocratic Palestinian administration and demilitarization

Netanyahu says Israel's fight is a battle for Western civilization Video

Netanyahu says Israel's fight is a battle for Western civilization

Speaking to evangelical leaders in Florida, the Israeli prime minister called the fight a shared Judeo-Christian struggle shaping America, Israel and the West. (Video Omer Miron / GPO; Sound: Ben Peretz / GPO.)

The Trump administration's special envoy announced Wednesday the launch of phase two of a plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas, which is to establish a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza. 

"The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Witkoff said in a post on X. 

The new phase will consist of "moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction," he said. 

WHY SYRIA PLAYS A KEY ROLE IN TRUMP’S PLANS FOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE

gaza

Destroyed buildings in the west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip Feb. 11, 2025. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

Witkoff didn't offer new details about a potential Palestinian administration that would govern Gaza, which has faced a humanitarian crisis since the start of the war, which began after Hamas attacked Israel. 

TRUMP WELCOMES SYRIAN PRESIDENT TO WASHINGTON IN HIGH-PROFILE VISIT AS SHUTDOWN DEAL TAKES SHAPE

Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump

U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at the White House.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As part of the news phase, Witkoff said the Trump administration expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.

The terror group's failure to do so would result in "serious consequences," he said. 

The United States has been in talks with mediators in Egypt and other regional partners to ensure that Hamas complies with its obligations under the peace plan. 

Gaza peace plan

Displaced Palestinians shelter at a tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Jan. 14, 2026. On Wednesday, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.  (Reuters/Haseeb Alwazeer   )

Part of that includes the group giving up its heavy weapons and the launch of a "buy-back" program for lighter weapons, according to the US official and two Arab diplomats, The Times of Israel reported. 

Meanwhile, Israel has made it clear it will not allow Turkish armed forces to operate inside Gaza, viewing the country as a destabilizing actor despite efforts by Ankara to present itself as a reconstruction partner. 

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

