Trump envoy warns Hamas of 'serious consequences' as administration launches Phase 2 of Gaza plan

The Trump administration's special envoy announced Wednesday the launch of phase two of a plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas, which is to establish a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza.

"The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Witkoff said in a post on X.

The new phase will consist of "moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction," he said.

Witkoff didn't offer new details about a potential Palestinian administration that would govern Gaza, which has faced a humanitarian crisis since the start of the war, which began after Hamas attacked Israel.

As part of the news phase, Witkoff said the Trump administration expects Hamas to immediately return the final deceased hostage as part of its obligations under the deal.

The terror group's failure to do so would result in "serious consequences," he said.

The United States has been in talks with mediators in Egypt and other regional partners to ensure that Hamas complies with its obligations under the peace plan.

Part of that includes the group giving up its heavy weapons and the launch of a "buy-back" program for lighter weapons, according to the US official and two Arab diplomats, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel has made it clear it will not allow Turkish armed forces to operate inside Gaza, viewing the country as a destabilizing actor despite efforts by Ankara to present itself as a reconstruction partner.

