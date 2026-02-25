Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump issues stern Iran warning as Tehran angrily reacts to speech amid muted world reaction

State of Union speech drew limited reaction from global allies and foes

President Trump says he hopes to solve Iran issue through diplomacy, but vows not to allow a nuclear weapon

President Trump says he hopes to solve Iran issue through diplomacy, but vows not to allow a nuclear weapon

President Donald Trump called Iran the world’s greatest ‘state sponsor of terror,’ saying they are still pursuing ‘sinister ambition’ of nuclear weapons during his State of the Union address.

Iran lashed out after President Donald Trump put the regime on notice in his State of the Union address, delivering a forceful warning about Tehran’s ambitions while world leaders largely stayed silent in the immediate aftermath of the speech.

Speaking amid the largest deployment of U.S. aircraft and warships to the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq War buildup, Trump said he wanted to resolve tensions with Iran through diplomacy while accusing Tehran of expanding its missile capabilities.

"They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas," he said. "And they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America."

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. Seated behind him are Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).  (Kenny Holston /Pool via Reuters)

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy," Trump added. "They want to make a deal. But we haven’t heard those secret words: we will never have a nuclear weapon."

"But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror… to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen."

Trump argued that previous U.S. action, including the "Operation Midnight Hammer" strike in June, had severely degraded Iran’s capabilities but warned the threat had not disappeared.

"We wiped it out and they want to start all over again and are at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions," he said.

TRUMP GIVES IRAN 10-DAY ULTIMATUM, BUT EXPERTS SIGNAL TALKS MAY BE BUYING TIME FOR STRIKE

Bomb damage and craters at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site after U.S. airstrike

This June 24, 2025, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bomb damage at Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility. The image reveals craters and destruction at a perimeter installation following U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. (Maxar Technologies)

Tehran sharply rejected Trump’s claims about its missile and nuclear programs. According to the Associated Press, Iranian officials characterized U.S. statements as propaganda while stopping short of closing the door on diplomacy ahead of the Geneva talks.

The Times of India reported that Iranian officials warned any U.S. military strike, even a "limited" one, would be treated as aggression and met with a decisive response.

The exchange underscored the widening gap between public rhetoric and ongoing diplomatic efforts as Washington and Tehran prepared for another round of nuclear talks in Geneva.

WITKOFF WARNS IRAN IS ‘A WEEK AWAY’ FROM 'BOMB-MAKING MATERIAL' AS TRUMP WEIGHS ACTION

Smoke billows, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta

Smoke billows from burning vehicles amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026. (screen grab obtained from a social media video. @morelifediares via Instagram/Youtube/via Reuters)

Trump also linked his foreign policy agenda to broader regional security efforts, pointing to recent operations in the Western Hemisphere and the U.S. campaign against drug cartels.

"We’re also restoring American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere, acting to secure our national interests and defend our country from violence, drugs, terrorism, and foreign interference," he said. "Large swaths of territory in our region, including large parts of Mexico… have been controlled by murderous drug cartels. That’s why I designated these cartels as foreign terrorist organizations… We’ve also taken down one of the most sinister cartel kingpins of all. You saw that yesterday," he said, referring to the operation that killed Mexican drug lord El Menco.

European coverage portrayed the speech as assertive and confrontational, with analysts watching closely for implications for NATO coordination, Ukraine policy and trade relations. Reporting emphasized Trump’s linkage between diplomacy and military readiness, as well as the administration’s broader posture toward alliances and deterrence.

VANCE WARNS IRAN THAT 'ANOTHER OPTION ON THE TABLE' IF NUCLEAR DEAL NOT REACHED

NATO leaders pose for a photo at the 2025 summit

NATO leaders pose in this shot taken in June. Military leaders are meeting in Washington Tuesday evening to discuss securities options for Ukraine. (Claudia Greco/Reuters)

"NATO countries… have just agreed, at my very strong request, to pay 5% of GDP for military defense rather than the 2%," Trump said during the address, presenting the move as evidence of shifting burden-sharing within the alliance.

Across global media, one theme emerged clearly: the address appeared primarily geared toward domestic political messaging while still carrying international signaling effects.

Trump repeatedly tied American military power to deterrence, telling lawmakers the United States would "never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must," while emphasizing a broader strategy of "peace through strength," according to Reuters coverage of the speech.

President Donald Trump applauds with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson

President Donald Trump applauds with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., as he delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Foreign policy analysts cited in international reporting described the address as reinforcing a transactional approach to global security, with diplomacy presented as conditional and backed by force.

For Tehran, the message was unmistakable. Trump framed the nuclear issue as non-negotiable in outcome, as the next round of negotiations is set to start in Geneva on Thursday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

