Witkoff celebrates 'new day in the Middle East' after final Israeli hostage is returned from Gaza

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is hailing the start of a new era in the Middle East after the return of the remains of the final Israeli hostage in Gaza.

Israeli police officer Ran Gvili's remains were returned to Israel on Monday, marking the return of all hostages, both living and deceased.

"Yesterday was a historic day," Witkoff wrote in a post on X. "Now, ALL 20 living hostages and all 28 deceased hostages in Gaza have now been returned to their families – a monumental, historic feat that few thought was possible. It’s thanks to the hard work of so many, but especially [the president], who works tirelessly for peace."

"This closes a painful chapter for many, and paves the way for a new future that can be defined by peace, not war, and prosperity, not destruction," Witkoff added. "It’s a new day in the Middle East, and President Trump, myself, and the entire team are committed to sustained peace and prosperity for all in the region."

ISRAEL CONFIRMS RECOVERY OF LAST HOSTAGE'S REMAINS FROM GAZA

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an organization created in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks to represent the families of those who were kidnapped, thanked Witkoff and echoed his message, saying, "Without [the president] and his administration, the hostages would never have come home."

President Donald Trump celebrated the return of Gvili's remains from Gaza with a post on Truth Social.

"Just recovered the last hostage body in GAZA. Thus, got back ALL 20 of the living hostages, and ALL of the dead! AMAZING JOB! Most thought of it as an impossible thing to do. Congratulations to my great team of champions!!!" Trump wrote.

TRUMP WRITES MESSAGE TO ISRAELIS AFTER ALL LIVING HOSTAGES RELEASED BY HAMAS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Trump while addressing Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset. He thanked Trump, Witkoff, Jared Kushner and their teams "for their significant and important support."

Trump has previously made high-profile diplomatic moves in the Middle East. During his first administration, he brokered a series of normalization agreements known as the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Witkoff and Trump visited Israel in October on the day the final remaining living hostages returned home from Gaza after more than two years in captivity. The Knesset received them and other members of the administration with cheers of gratitude.

"No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said at the time. "It ain’t even close."

When the living hostages were released, Witkoff celebrated their return and recognized the pain of those whose loved ones would not come home alive.

"Even in this moment of relief and happiness, my heart aches for those whose loved ones will not return alive. Bringing their bodies home is a must and an act of dignity and honors their memory forever," Witkoff wrote on X.

On the morning of Oct. 7, Gvili was supposed to be at home resting while waiting for surgery on his broken shoulder, which he sustained during a motorbike accident. However, when rocket sirens sounded, Gvili, who was 24 at the time, grabbed his uniform and went to fight. He fought alongside fellow officers and was eventually killed near Kibbutz Alumim. His body was taken into Gaza, where it was held for over 840 days.

In December, Ran’s mother, Talik Gvili, wrote an op-ed for Fox News Digital reflecting on her son’s final moments and pleading for his return.

"My Ran never hesitated when evil came knocking... That's who my son was," she said of her son's actions on Oct. 7.

"I promise you, my Ran, that your story will be heard around the world. Everyone will know what you did, how you fought, how you never gave up."