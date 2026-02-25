US military base at Diego Garcia thrown back into uncertainty amid Chagos deal turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chagos Islands deal fell into disarray Wednesday amid conflicting U.K. government messages about whether ratification was paused for talks with the United States over the strategic Indian Ocean military base Diego Garcia.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer had told members of Parliament that ratification of the deal to cede the islands to Mauritius had been paused while discussions with Washington continued.

A U.K. government spokesperson later denied there was any formal suspension of the process, insisting no deadline had ever been set and reiterating that Britain would not move forward without American backing.

"We are continuing discussions with the U.S., and we have been clear we will not proceed without their support," the spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

The confusion saw critics claim the deal reveals weaknesses that could affect Western security amid heightened tensions.

"The U.S. saw this first-hand when the U.K. alerted Mauritius to an impending operation against Iran — an alert Mauritius then protested," Robert Midgley, spokesperson for Friends of the British Overseas Territories, told Fox News Digital.

"This is what prompted President [Donald] Trump’s statement," Midgley said, after Trump publicly criticized the deal despite having initially supported it.

Trump had reignited the controversy Feb. 18 in a post on Truth Social, urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to abandon the agreement.

"DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" Trump wrote, calling the deal a "big mistake" and placing additional strain on transatlantic negotiations.

Midgley argued the deal should be "withdrawn" in line with Trump’s wishes.

"The U.K. government should now go one step further and withdraw the bill from Parliament and find an alternative solution," he said.

"Ministers have inadvertently exposed that the deal has no legal basis and risks creating a more insecure world in the face of states like China and Iran," he added.

The agreement, struck last year, would see Britain cede sovereignty of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius while securing a 99-year lease over Diego Garcia, the strategically vital island that hosts a major joint U.S.-U.K. military base.

The base plays a central role in operations across the Middle East, Africa and the Indo-Pacific, meaning the proposal has faced mounting political pressure on both sides of the Atlantic.

The legislation is currently before the House of Lords, where objections have been raised. No date has yet been set for a debate or vote, further adding to the uncertainty.

Midgley urged Washington to continue to resist the agreement and back Britain in retaining control of the territory.

"The U.S. should stand firm, continue to reject the deal, and support the U.K. in asserting sovereignty to help preserve the future of Western security," he warned.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the UK government for comment.