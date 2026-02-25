Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Russia trying 'to play' game with Trump, stall peace talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is trying "to play with the president of the United States" and stalling U.S.-brokered efforts to end the war.

In an interview with Fox News in Kyiv, Zelenskyy pushed back on suggestions from President Trump that Ukraine is holding up the peace process.

"We always supported peace," Zelenskyy said. "When you are at your home, in your house, on your territory, in your city, of course you want to stop it."

Instead, Zelenskyy charged that Russia is attempting to drag out discussions to avoid making concessions.

"They try to play with the president of the United States," he said.

Asked by Fox News if he thinks Vladimir Putin is playing a game, Zelenskyy replied, "Yeah, I think so. Yeah. He needs to postpone any kind of negotiations."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to freeze the conflict along its current lines, proposing a ceasefire followed by negotiations. But he said he would not accept a Russian demand for Ukraine to surrender territory the Russian army has not been able to capture in four years of fighting.

Fox News spoke with Zelenskyy at his offices in Kyiv, a heavily guarded complex where the lights are dimmed and sandbags dot the corridors. Among the grand marble staircases and high ceilings, walls are decorated with giant portraits of soldiers, standing some 12 feet tall.

Speaking one day after the conflict entered its fifth year, Zelenskyy accepted that some in Ukraine are weary of war. But he said peace proposals so far are heavily tilted toward Russia's demands.

"Everybody wants peace, and a lot of people are tired," Zelenskyy said. "But believe me, not everybody is ready ... to eat what Putin cooked for us."

The Ukrainian leader urged President Trump to visit his country, saying, "He will see such a result of the attacks. And he will see how the nation really lives. Not just surviving."

Despite massive losses, Zelenskyy hailed Ukraine’s fight.

"Russia couldn't and can't occupy us. They didn't win, and for us, it's a victory. We defended our independence and freedom," he said.

"They didn't change the country. They didn't change our flag.

"I'm sure that Russia recognized — really recognizes now — that it was a big mistake."