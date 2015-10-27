Egyptians in 14 provinces cast votes in parliamentary runoffs

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Egyptians are casting votes in parliamentary runoff elections in just over a half of the country's 27 provinces, including Cairo's twin city of Giza and the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

More than 200 of the legislature's 596 seats are up for grabs in the Tuesday-Wednesday balloting in 14 provinces.

The next parliament will be the first since a chamber packed with Islamists was dissolved in 2012 by a court ruling.

It is also the first parliamentary election since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as military chief, led the 2013 overthrow of Egypt's first freely elected president, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, following mass street protests against his rule.

Elections in the remaining 13 provinces will be held next month and the legislature is expected to hold its inaugural session in December.