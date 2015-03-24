Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

British police arrest 660 suspected pedophiles in six-month operation

By | Associated Press

LONDON – British police say they have arrested 660 suspected pedophiles during a six-month operation.

The National Crime Agency said Wednesday the investigation targeted Internet users with child abuse images — suspects who included doctors, teachers, Scout leaders and former police officers.

Deputy director general Phil Gormley said the crackdown was the biggest police operation of its kind in Britain. The agency said hundreds of children were "safeguarded" as a result of the information uncovered.

Britain has been rocked by a series of child abuse scandals in recent years since details emerged about the numerous sex crimes committed by the late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile.