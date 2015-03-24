British police arrest 660 suspected pedophiles in six-month operation

British police say they have arrested 660 suspected pedophiles during a six-month operation.

The National Crime Agency said Wednesday the investigation targeted Internet users with child abuse images — suspects who included doctors, teachers, Scout leaders and former police officers.

Deputy director general Phil Gormley said the crackdown was the biggest police operation of its kind in Britain. The agency said hundreds of children were "safeguarded" as a result of the information uncovered.

Britain has been rocked by a series of child abuse scandals in recent years since details emerged about the numerous sex crimes committed by the late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile.