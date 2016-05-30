Bombing in Pakistan wounds 3, including a Chinese national

A Pakistani police official says a roadside bombing in the southern port city of Karachi has wounded three people, including a Chinese national.

Mazhar Mashwani says the blast took place on the city's outskirts on Monday morning.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Karachi is Pakistan's commercial hub and has long been a center of ethnic and militant violence.

Local and al-Qaida-linked foreign militants have been waging a war for over a decade on the Pakistani state, seeking to establish a hard-line Islamic regime. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the violence.