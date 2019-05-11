Albanian opposition demands fresh polls in anti-govt rally

Albanian opposition parties are holding a protest in Tirana, calling for the government to resign and for an early parliamentary election.

Thousands of supporters of the center-right opposition from around the country gathered Saturday in front of the main left-wing Socialist Party government building, holding anti-government posters. They threw flares, firecrackers, Molotov cocktails and other projectiles.

The opposition accuses Prime Minister Edi Rama's Cabinet of being corrupt and linked to organized crime, which the government denies.

Opposition lawmakers relinquished their seats in parliament in protest, though many have now been filled by other opposition candidates. The governing Socialists have 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

In June, Albania expects an answer from the European Union on whether full membership negotiations will be launched, and also holds municipal elections.