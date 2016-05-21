4 charged in Paris police car attack; officer honored

Preliminary charges have been filed against four men for torching and violently attacking a Paris police car with two officers inside.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the four, whose ages ranged from 18 to 32, face charges of armed violence after Wednesday's attack. The incident has drawn nationwide attention after weeks of tense labor protests.

The officer at the wheel, Kevin Philippy, received a special award Saturday from Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve. His neck in a brace, Philippy tearfully accepted the award, in footage aired on France-24 television.

Televised images of the attack on the police car shocked many. Masked men struck the car with iron bars, broke its back window and set it on fire, then tried to attack Philippy as he fought them off without a weapon.