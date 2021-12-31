Young Minneapolis family carjacked at gunpoint inside home garage

A Minneapolis woman is accusing several carjacking suspects — possibly teenagers — of holding a gun to her boyfriend's head in their family garage.

The suspects entered the family's garage before the woman's boyfriend had time to close the door and demanded he hand over his car keys and iCloud password, which he could not remember, the woman told FOX 9 Minneapolis.

"He didn’t know off the top of his head what his iCloud password was, so they started punching him in the face with the gun held up to him — which my children could see from the back door," the woman, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, said.

Security camera footage from a Dec. 18 carjacking incident obtained by FOX 9 shows at least four apparent young men and a fifth person — possibly a woman who remained in their getaway SUV — approaching the young family's home.

"All of us, mentally, have walked away extremely scared and traumatized," she said.

The Minneapolis Police Department has recorded 75 carjackings, or auto thefts involving occupied vehicles, so far in December 2021, FOX 9 reported.

The Department has recorded 417 total auto theft incidents in December. Over the entire year of 2021, Minneapolis police have recorded more than 4,000 total auto theft incidents, according to city crime statistics.

The victim told FOX 9 that police have located her vehicle, but it will remain impounded due to a "large backlog."

"He said it was something like 100 cars," the woman said.

She added that she thinks the high number of carjacking incidents in the area is a "symptom of some pretty serious problems" in Minneapolis and the city's "lack of support for these kids and for the impoverished."

"I feel like if I don’t speak up, if the other victims don’t speak up – what change will come?" she told the outlet.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.