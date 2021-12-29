Mom pulls toddler from SUV moments before armed carjackers take vehicle in Minnesota

Two juveniles and one adult were arrested for allegedly carjacking an SUV at gunpoint in Minnesota moments after a woman was able to pull her 3-year-old child out of the targeted vehicle.

"It’s incredibly frightening," St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders told FOX 9 Minneapolis. "It’s scary for her."



Authorities say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim reported her vehicle was blocked in by three suspects armed with a handgun who pointed it at her, according to police. She pulled her child out of the vehicle before the suspects took off in her SUV.

NYPD CANCELS SCHEDULED DAYS OFF, REQUIRES ALL UNIFORMED OFFICERS TO WORK OVER NEW YEAR'S



"It’s heartbreaking and incredibly concerning, thankfully the child’s mother was able to get the child out of the car before this became worse," Linders said.



While Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for the stolen car, they were notified that the vehicle may have been used in another robbery elsewhere in Minneapolis. Another robbery at gunpoint occurred close to where the carjacked vehicle was last seen. The suspects matched the description of the carjacking suspects, and the vehicle matched the description of the carjacked vehicle.

Deputies continued their investigation in cooperation with the St. Paul Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m. information revealed the vehicle was in north Minneapolis. Ramsey County sheriff's deputies, Hennepin County sheriff's deputies and Minneapolis police were able to locate the vehicle and apprehend the two outstanding suspects - a juvenile male and adult male - following foot chases.

BLOOD TRAIL LEADS TENNESSEE COPS TO ARREST SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY STUFFED DEAD ROOMMATE'S BODY IN SUITCASE

When deputies located the carjacked vehicle, a juvenile male fled from the backseat. A deputy chased him on foot until he was apprehended. A press release says the 17-year-old has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery and weapons arrests.



An adult male, identified as Isaiah Charles Foster, 18, of Richfield, and a second juvenile, a 14-year-old male, were arrested after another foot chase. Foster has a criminal history that includes carjackings and auto theft. And both Foster and the 14-year-old were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking.

Law enforcement officials believe the suspects may have been involved in several carjackings in recent months.