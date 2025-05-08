Young kangaroo hops around Florida town after brazen escape, owner charged

Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Alexandra Koch
Published
A young, male kangaroo escaped from his private owner's enclosure on Monday and hopped around town in Saint Cloud, Florida. (Fox 35 Orlando)

An unruly kangaroo that escaped from a private owner's enclosure in Saint Cloud, Florida, on Monday was safely captured and taken to a local wildlife reserve.

Officials said the kangaroo's owner, a 27-year-old man, is facing several charges for lacking permits, according to a report from affiliate FOX 35 Orlando.

kangaroo hops in middle of road

A kangaroo was reportedly hopping down a Florida street before being captured. (Fox 35 Orlando)

"Hickory," who is just over a year old, escaped from his enclosure and was seen hopping down a busy Osceola County road on Monday.

Local resident Kaila Mullins captured the roo on video, jumping in the road for about two minutes before clearing a flense and vanishing into a field, according to the report.

kangaroo near fence as it looks down

The kangaroo is being held by the state until the owner receives the proper permits. (Fox 35 Orlando)

After receiving multiple calls, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dispatched a captive wildlife investigator to track down the marsupial.

He was found in a wooded area about an hour later, with the assistance of another licensed kangaroo facility owner, and was tranquilized by a team of volunteers, vet staff and state wildlife officials due to nearby traffic, FOX 35 reported.

Hickory was taken to Amazing Animals Wildlife Preserve, where he will stay until the owner's enclosure is compliant with the local code.

Staff told FOX 35 kangaroos have a very sensitive heart, and if they get overly excited or exert too much energy, they can have a heart attack and die.

kangaroo near fence

A loose central Florida kangaroo was captured by authorities after a wild escape. (Fox 35 Orlando)

"We were very careful," they said. "… We are just holding [Hickory] for the state, and we are hoping that we're going to be able to reunify [him] with [his] owner."

It is unclear how the kangaroo escaped.

The owner's charges were not immediately disclosed, though kangaroo keepers are required by Florida law to have a permit.

The incident came about a week after Alabama law enforcement officials were forced to shut down Interstate 85 due to a kangaroo on the highway.

Shiela, a petting zoo kangaroo, was later tranquilized with a dart. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.