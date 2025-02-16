Expand / Collapse search
Florida biologists capture heaviest panther ever recorded in the Sunshine State

The adult male panther weighed 166 pounds

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Florida biologists captured the heaviest panther ever recorded in the state as part of a research program into the endangered animal.

The adult male panther weighed 166 pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Florida panthers typically weigh between 60 pounds and 160 pounds, and most adults are recorded in the middle range.

The animal was captured and biologists placed a tracking collar around its neck before releasing the cat back into the wild.

Panther

Florida biologists captured the heaviest panther ever recorded in the state. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The collars allow researchers to track movement patterns, survival, reproduction and habitat use. This data helps inform "science-based management strategies that are critical to the recovery of this population," the commission said.

Photos released by the commission show the panther in a tree before the tranquilizer took effect, at which point the animal was caught in a net.

Captured panther

The adult male panther weighed 166 pounds. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

As they were collaring the panther, biologists conducted a comprehensive health assessment, including blood tests and collecting tissue samples for genetic analysis.

The biologists captured the animal as part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics, the commission said. The program provides data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.

Panther in a tree

The animal was captured and biologists placed a tracking collar around its neck before releasing it back into the wild. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The Florida panther is one of only two native wildcat species in Florida, along with the bobcat.

According to the Everglades Foundation, the Florida panther is one of the rarest and most endangered mammals in the U.S. It has a population of only about 200.