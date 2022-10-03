Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Young child shot in Phoenix, officers investigating near Arizona elementary school

Phoenix police officers were seen investigating near Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy after a girl under the age of 10 was shot

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Phoenix police investigated a crime scene near an Arizona elementary school after a young child was shot Sunday night.

The young girl, who is under the age of 10, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. Her injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Phoenix police have not confirmed where the child was shot or her exact age.

Officers were seen working outside Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy, an elementary school in Laveen Village.

    Phoenix police officers were outside Trailside Point Performing Arts Academy on Sunday night after a young girl was shot. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

    Phoenix police confirmed that a female child under the age of 10 was shot. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

    According to Phoenix police, the child was shot and transported to a local hospital. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole confirmed the shooting to Fox News Digital.

A witness told FOX 10 Phoenix that she heard two to three shots at a nearby basketball court before she heard screams and yelling. 

The witness told the outlet a car sped away from the scene soon after.

So far, no word on what led to the shooting. Police have not yet identified any suspects.