Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona man wielding samurai sword strikes police precinct fence, shot after approaching officers

Phoenix police shot suspect Aaron Baughman after he walked toward officers with raised samurai sword

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona man wielding a samurai sword was shot and killed by police outside a police precinct earlier this month after he began to move toward officers with the sword raised, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 n the area of 39th Avenue and Cactus Road near the employee parking lot entrance of the Phoenix Police Cactus Park Precinct, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Witnesses called 911 and reported that a man pulled out a samurai sword from his waistband and began striking the police station fence near the employee gate for several minutes, police said.

When two officers on patrol arrived on the scene, the man moved toward the officers with the sword raised and ignored multiple commands to drop the sword, according to authorities.

CALIFORNIA DEPUTY HOSPITALIZED AFTER MAN ARMED WITH KNIFE HITS HIM WITH VEHICLE

Phoenix police bodycam shows the suspect walk toward the officers with the samurai sword raised.

Phoenix police bodycam shows the suspect walk toward the officers with the samurai sword raised. (Phoenix Police Department)

Officers then fired shots at the man, striking him.

The man was later identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman. Baughman was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Home surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a samurai sword and being striking the fence to the Cactus Park Police Precinct's employee entrance.

Home surveillance video shows the suspect pull out a samurai sword and being striking the fence to the Cactus Park Police Precinct's employee entrance. (Phoenix Police Department)

Another man arrived at the scene and approached Baughman. Officers ordered the man to stop and detained him. It was later determined that he was Baughman’s father.

Police ordered the man to drop the sword, but he continued to approach the officers with the samurai sword raised, according to authorities.

Police ordered the man to drop the sword, but he continued to approach the officers with the samurai sword raised, according to authorities. (Phoenix Police Department)

Police recovered the samurai sword from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation remains ongoing.

An internal investigation is also underway to determine whether the actions of the officers involved were consistent with department policy and the law.