Yale student Kevin Jiang's murder: Connecticut police obtain warrant for arrest, suspect at large

New Haven police have obtained an arrest warrant related to the fatal shooting of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang, police confirmed to Fox News on Saturday.

The New Haven Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder, Capt. Anthony Duff told Fox News, adding that Pan remains at large.

SLAIN YALE STUDENT LAID TO REST BY CONNECTICUT NATIONAL GUARD IN CEREMONY HONORING HIS MILITARY SERVICE

Jiang, 26, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Feb. 7. Authorities immediately believed that Jiang may have been targeted and that his killing was not random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department will provide additional information on Monday regarding the investigation, Duff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.