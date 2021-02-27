Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Yale student Kevin Jiang's murder: Connecticut police obtain warrant for arrest, suspect at large

New Haven Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Haven police have obtained an arrest warrant related to the fatal shooting of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang, police confirmed to Fox News on Saturday.

The New Haven Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder, Capt. Anthony Duff told Fox News, adding that Pan remains at large.

SLAIN YALE STUDENT LAID TO REST BY CONNECTICUT NATIONAL GUARD IN CEREMONY HONORING HIS MILITARY SERVICE

Jiang, 26, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Feb. 7. Authorities immediately believed that Jiang may have been targeted and that his killing was not random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department will provide additional information on Monday regarding the investigation, Duff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money