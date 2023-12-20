WV state trooper's leg amputated during recovery from weekend gunfight

Two West Virginia state troopers wounded in a weekend exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was killed are recovering, police said Wednesday.

Trooper A. A. Bean, who was shot four times, had to have his left leg amputated above the knee, but is doing well now, police said in the statement. Trooper C. D. Spessert, who was shot once in the side, has been released from the hospital, the statement added.

WEST VIRGINIA SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 2 TROOPERS INJURED

The exchange of gunfire happened Sunday in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle as officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant. Tobias Ganey, 60, died in Martinsburg, said Maj. James Mitchell, West Virginia State Police chief of staff services.

The officers found Ganey at a home where they attempted to serve him a warrant for battery. He spoke to officers when they arrived but refused to open the door or come outside, police said.

The troopers forced entry into the home to make their arrest and both "immediately were struck by bullets" and returned fire, killing Ganey.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.