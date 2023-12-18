Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia

West Virginia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 troopers injured

The WV troopers were met with gunfire as they attempted to serve Tobias Ganey an arrest warrant

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • A 60-year-old man was killed by West Virginia State Police in Martinsburg on Sunday night during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant.
  • The troopers encountered gunshots when trying to serve the warrant at the man's home.
  • One officer was struck once, while the other was hit four times, and both were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.

A man in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle was killed by state police Sunday night when officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home say they were met with gunshots and returned fire, authorities said Monday.

Tobias Ganey, 60, died in Martinsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday, said Maj. James Mitchell, West Virginia State Police chief of staff services. 

One trooper underwent surgery for serious injuries, but was in stable condition, Mitchell said in a news release. 

KNIFE-WIELDING WEST VIRGINIA MAN FATALLY SHOT BY POLICE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC CALL

State Police are investigating the incident.

Morgantown, Beckley, Charleston crime

Major James Mitchell, West Virginia State Police chief of staff services, reported that Ganey died around 11 p.m. (Fox News)

Two officers found Ganey at a home where they attempted to serve him a warrant for battery. He spoke to officers when they arrived but refused to open the door or come outside, the release said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE TROOPERS FATALLY SHOOT ARMED FEDERAL FUGITIVE

The troopers forced entry into the home to make their arrest and both "immediately were struck by bullets" and returned fire, killing Ganey. One officer was struck once and the other four times. Both troopers were brought to the hospital for emergency treatment.